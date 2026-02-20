Congress MP hits out at Vaiko over alliance talks

Spread the love

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has responded sharply to Vaiko after the MDMK leader criticized the Congress over internal differences regarding alliance talks ahead of the elections. Vaiko had mocked the party for having “nine voices at once” over seat-sharing and power-sharing discussions with the DMK-led alliance.

Tagore, in his reply, emphasized that he would respect the All India Congress leadership’s directive to refrain from public comments on alliance matters. He also added with a hint of sarcasm, “Don’t be afraid, brother Vaiko,” reflecting his confidence despite Vaiko’s remarks.

This exchange underscores the simmering tensions within and around the DMK-led alliance, even as party leadership urges unity among allies ahead of the polls.