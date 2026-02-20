Kamal Haasan praises Thaai Kizhavi team at special screening

Spread the love

A special screening of Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, was recently held at the Tagore Film Centre in Chennai, with Kamal Haasan in attendance. The veteran actor watched the film along with the cast and crew and expressed his appreciation for the team's efforts.

Following the screening, Kamal applauded debutant director Sivakumar Murugesan and warmly congratulated him for his work. Radikaa later shared moments from the event on social media, capturing Kamal’s interaction with the team.

Sivakumar Murugesan is also set to direct Seyon, which is being produced by Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is backing Thaai Kizhavi as producer, was present at the screening as well. Sivakarthikeyan had earlier collaborated with Kamal, who produced his film Amaran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Sarathkumar, Radikaa’s husband and actor, also attended the screening and congratulated the team. Interestingly, his upcoming film Aazhi is slated for release on February 27, the same day as Thaai Kizhavi.