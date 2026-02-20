First look of Yogi Babu’s Kenatha Kanom unveiled

Spread the love

The first look of Kenatha Kanom, starring Yogi Babu in the lead role, was officially unveiled on February 19, 2025. Presented by Jio Hotstar under the Hotstar Specials banner, the film marks the final directorial venture of late filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, known for his critically acclaimed works Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathya Sodhanai. The first look of Kenatha Kanom, starring Yogi Babu in the lead role, was officially unveiled on February 19, 2025. Presented by Jio Hotstar under the Hotstar Specials banner, the film marks the final directorial venture of late filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, known for his critically acclaimed works Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathya Sodhanai.

The occasion holds emotional significance for the film fraternity as director Suresh Sangaiah recently passed away. His earlier films were widely appreciated for their rooted storytelling and realistic narratives, earning him a distinct place in Tamil cinema. Kenatha Kanom now stands as his immortalised work.

The first look poster reflects a rustic and grounded tone, hinting at a situational, character-driven drama with organic humour. Yogi Babu is seen at the centre, surrounded by villagers in an emotionally charged moment. His folded hands and earnest expression suggest a narrative blending confusion, desperation and subtle comedy within a rural backdrop.

Apart from Yogi Babu, the film features Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Ramakrishnan, Raichel Rabecca, George Mariyam, Mottai Rajendiran, Kavitha Barathi, Kalaipandiyan, Hello Kandasamy and others in pivotal roles.

The technical crew includes music composer Nivas K Prasanna, cinematographer V. Thiyagarajan and editor R. Ramar. Art direction is handled by P.L. Subentar, with Sudesh serving as stunt director. P. Kathavarayan and T.P. Sasi Kumar are the Production Executives, while A.R. Amalraj is the Executive Producer. The film is produced by R. Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskaran.