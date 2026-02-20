Jockey enters fourth week of successful run

Spread the love

The Tamil film Jockey, produced by PK7 Studios and directed by Dr. Pragabhal, has successfully entered its fourth week in theatres, continuing its steady run at the box office.

Set in Madurai, the film is the first to centre around the traditional cultural sport of goat fighting (keda sandai), portraying the region’s rural landscape and local ethos. The makers describe it as a rooted story that captures the spirit of the land and its people. Since its release on January 23, the film has received appreciation from audiences, critics and members of the media.

Speaking about the response, director Dr. Pragabhal said that in the current scenario, a film sustaining its theatrical run itself is a significant achievement. He thanked Tamil audiences and the media for supporting what he termed as quality cinema.

The film features Yuvan Krishna and Ridhaan Krishnas in key roles, with Ammu Abhirami playing the female lead. Several other noted actors appear in important supporting characters.

Jockey has music composed by Sakthi Balaji, cinematography by Udhayakumar and editing by Srikanth. R.P. Bala has served as the Creative Producer. The film is presented and produced by PK7 Studios.