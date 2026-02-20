‘Under 18’ title look launched by Vetrimaaran

Spread the love

Following the success of Madraskaran, SR Productions has announced its next venture titled Under 18, with the film's title look officially unveiled by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Produced by B. Jegadeesh under the SR Productions banner, the film is directed by Karthik Perumal Sami, a former associate of Vetrimaaran. The project is positioned as another socially rooted film that aims to explore hard-hitting realities from the underbelly of society.

Under 18 is said to revolve around the brutal face of the crime world and the emotional turmoil faced by a family affected by it. The film promises to blend crime elements with intense emotional drama. Director Karthik Perumal Sami has reportedly conducted extensive field research into lesser-known crime backdrops in Tamil Nadu to craft a story inspired by real-life incidents. Music is by Sam CS.

The film will feature Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth and Kishore in pivotal roles, with several other prominent actors expected to join the cast.

Shooting is scheduled to commence soon, with key portions planned in Hosur, Chengalpattu and Chennai. The makers have stated that the film will be shot in real locations to ensure authenticity and natural visual treatment.

The makers describe Under 18 as a content-driven film that combines social realism with strong emotional depth, aiming to leave a lasting impact on audiences.