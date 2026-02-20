Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War After 11 Jets Were Shot Down

Spread the love

US President Donald Trump claimed that he averted a full-scale conflict between India and Pakistan last year, after 11 military jets were reportedly shot down, by threatening both nations with 200% tariffs if they continued fighting. “Both sides wanted to fight, but I made them stop with economic pressure,” Trump said, adding that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving 25 million lives.

India, however, has maintained that the ceasefire in May 2025 was achieved through bilateral talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), without any third-party intervention.