We will form govt again in two months: Stalin

Spread the love

In a decisive address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed strong confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will return to power within the next two months, reflecting the faith that the people of the State have placed in his government.

Stalin said, “Like the people of Tamil Nadu, I am also confident that the DMK will form the government again in two months,” underscoring his belief that the party’s performance during the last five years has resonated deeply with voters. He attributed this confidence to the administration’s consistent efforts to work for public welfare and development across the State.

According to the Chief Minister, every major decision taken by his government was guided by his conscience rather than political expediency, which he believes has helped build a strong emotional connect with the electorate.

During his speech, Stalin reflected on the work done by the DMK government over its term, asserting that all programmes and policies were implemented with a focus on social justice, inclusive growth and the upliftment of the marginalised.

He said that the party always prioritised people’s needs, from healthcare and education to infrastructure and livelihood support, ensuring that governance remained transparent and accountable.

In a notable gesture of political decorum, Stalin also took time in the Assembly to thank the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), for his contributions to legislative debates. He acknowledged that robust opposition plays a critical role in democracy by challenging the government and prompting more thoughtful policy discussions.

Stalin’s appreciation of EPS reflected an attempt to transcend partisan rancour and focus on constructive engagement for the State’s benefit.

Stalin’s remarks come at a time when political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified, with parties accelerating campaigning and coalition negotiations ahead of scheduled elections. The Chief Minister emphasised that the DMK’s welfare measures, including social security schemes, economic initiatives and public infrastructure projects, have earned the trust of citizens and will be central to the party’s electoral pitch.