US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Sweeping Global Tariffs, Calls Measures Illegal

In a landmark judgment with far-reaching consequences for U.S. trade policy, the United States Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff measures, declaring them illegal and beyond the scope of executive authority.

The ruling marks a significant setback for Trump’s aggressive trade agenda and reasserts Congress’ constitutional control over taxation and trade regulation.

Court Says President Overstepped Authority

In a majority decision, the Supreme Court held that Trump exceeded his powers by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad tariffs on imports from multiple countries. The Court observed that while the law grants the president authority to respond to national emergencies, it does not explicitly allow the imposition of tariffs — a power that rests with Congress under the U.S. Constitution.

The judges emphasized that taxation and trade duties require clear legislative backing. By using emergency provisions to levy sweeping import duties, the administration had bypassed Congress, the Court noted.

The Tariff Policy

Trump had introduced the so-called “reciprocal tariffs” as part of a broader effort to reduce America’s trade deficit and pressure foreign governments to alter trade practices. The measures imposed duties ranging from 10 percent to more than 50 percent on imports from key trading partners, including China, India, Mexico, and Canada.

The tariffs were defended by the administration as necessary to protect American industries and jobs. However, critics argued they led to higher consumer prices, strained diplomatic relations, and disrupted global supply chains.

Economic Implications

The Supreme Court’s ruling invalidates the tariffs imposed under emergency powers, potentially affecting billions of dollars collected in import duties. Businesses that paid the tariffs may now seek refunds, setting the stage for complex legal and administrative proceedings. Trade experts say the decision could bring relief to importers and consumers who faced higher costs due to the levies. It may also ease trade tensions between the United States and its global partners.

Limits of the Decision

Importantly, the ruling applies specifically to tariffs imposed under the emergency powers law cited by the Trump administration. Other trade measures enacted under different statutes, including certain sector-specific duties justified on national security grounds, remain unaffected unless separately challenged.

Political Reactions and Broader Impact

The decision underscores the ongoing debate in the United States over the balance of power between the executive branch and Congress. Supporters of the ruling have hailed it as a reaffirmation of constitutional principles, while Trump’s allies have criticized it as limiting presidential authority in matters of national economic security.

The judgment is expected to influence future administrations’ approach to trade policy, making it more difficult for presidents to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs without direct congressional approval.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has drawn a clear line on the limits of executive power in trade matters — a move that could reshape U.S. economic policy for years to come.