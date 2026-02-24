AIADMK Promises ₹10,000 to Every Family in Third Phase Manifesto

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled the party’s third-phase election manifesto laying out a range of welfare and relief measures aimed at voters across Tamil Nadu. The manifesto comes as part of the party’s intensive campaigning ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, focusing on economic relief, youth empowerment, and support for traditional artisans.

Key Financial Relief Measures

Palaniswami promised a one-time cash assistance of ₹10,000 to every family in the state, highlighting the burden of rising prices and household expenses under the current DMK government. He also pledged a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 for unemployed graduates, aiming to support youth who are seeking employment and skill development opportunities.

The manifesto further promises enhanced electricity supply for handloom weavers, increasing the free units from 300 to 450, which would directly benefit traditional artisans and preserve livelihoods in the weaving sector. Additionally, AIADMK proposed a ₹1,000 Pongal gift package for every family annually, reinforcing its focus on welfare schemes tied to cultural festivals and community support.

Criticism of Current Government Policies

Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for imposing steep increases in property tax and drinking water charges, calling them “burdens on common citizens.”

The AIADMK manifesto positions itself as a party committed to relieving economic pressures, supporting vulnerable groups, and promoting inclusive growth across the state.