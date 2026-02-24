Sasikala, OPS will join NDA alliance, says TTV

TTV Dhinakaran, leader of the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), has stated that V. K. Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam are set to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Dhinakaran’s comments add to the ongoing realignment of political equations in the state.

In his remarks, Dhinakaran claimed that Sasikala — a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa — and Panneerselvam — a senior leader and former Chief Minister — have decided to align with the NDA, signalling a major shift in support from the AIADMK‑led camp. He indicated that this development could strengthen the NDA’s position ahead of polling.

Dhinakaran’s announcement comes amid widespread speculation about seat sharing and alliance formations, as major parties intensify preparations for the Assembly polls. If the purported merger with NDA partners materialises, it could reshape political strategies and voter dynamics in several constituencies.

The AMMK leader also reiterated his commitment to consolidating like‑minded groups and expressed confidence that the expanded alliance will appeal to a broad base of voters.

Political observers say the declaration highlights the fluid nature of alliances in Tamil Nadu’s evolving electoral landscape.