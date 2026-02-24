Took charge as CM on Jaya’s orders, says OPS

Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has reiterated that he assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu strictly on the directive of party supremo J. Jayalalithaa and that his actions were guided by her leadership and vision.

In his statement, OPS emphasised that his decision to take charge as Chief Minister was made in adherence to Jayalalithaa’s instruction during a critical phase of political transition. He stressed that fulfilling her wishes was his foremost priority and that he acted to maintain stability within the party and the government.

OPS’s remarks come amid ongoing debates and discussions over leadership roles and legacy within the AIADMK. By underscoring Jayalalithaa’s influence on his chief ministerial tenure, he sought to reinforce the late leader’s lasting impact on the party’s direction and internal unity.

OPS also highlighted Jayalalithaa’s contributions to Tamil Nadu’s governance and welfare policies, affirming that her legacy continues to guide his political outlook and decisions.