CPI leader Nallakannu continues to be critical

Veteran Communist leader Nallakannu continues to face health challenges, and medical authorities say his condition still requires close monitoring and treatment. The senior leader, known for his long-standing contributions to the labour movement and left-wing politics in Tamil Nadu, has been under medical care following recent health setbacks.

Doctors attending to Nallakannu have described his condition as fragile and emphasised the need for ongoing treatment and observation. While there has been some response to therapies, medical experts have cautioned that the leader’s health remains a concern and efforts to stabilise his condition are ongoing.

Family members, political associates and well‑wishers are closely following his progress and have requested continued support and prayers from the public. Nallakannu’s health situation has drawn attention across political circles, reflecting both his influence and the public’s concern for the well‑being of senior leaders in the state.

Officials have reiterated that any change in his condition will be communicated to the public, and further updates on his treatment will be provided as warranted. The veteran leader’s medical team has urged patience and emphasised that sustained care is essential for his recovery.