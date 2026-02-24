District Collectors of Kanchi, Chengalpattu transferred

Acting on directions from the Election Commission of India to rotate officials who have served in their posts for more than three years, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued transfer orders for several IAS officers, including key district collectors.

The reshuffle comes as part of routine administrative measures ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to an official order issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, R. Jaya, currently Commissioner for Economics and Statistics, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Special Initiatives. Kancheepuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has been moved and posted as Commissioner for Economics and Statistics.

Chengalpattu District Collector D. Sneha has been transferred to Kancheepuram district as its new collector, while S. Malathi Helan, previously Sub-Collector of Chengalpattu, has been promoted and appointed as Collector of Chengalpattu district.

In other administrative changes, K. Ravikumar, Sub-Collector of Ponneri, has been appointed Collector of Karur district. Chandrasekar Sahamuri, who recently completed his central deputation, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

A. Shanmuga Sundaram, recently transferred from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), will take charge as Secretary to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, while N. Ponmani has been appointed as Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Erode.