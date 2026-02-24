Cong leaders held for shirtless protest at AI Summit

Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested following a shirtless protest at a major Artificial Intelligence summit, prompting police action and plans to produce him before a court.

Chib protested at the event by removing his shirt and staging a demonstration, drawing attention to issues he wanted raised during the high‑profile summit. His actions led to his detention by law enforcement authorities, who cited disruption of public order as the basis for his arrest.

Officials said Chib will be presented before a magistrate in the coming hours as the legal process moves forward. The incident has sparked reactions from political circles, with supporters criticising the arrest as an overreach, while law enforcement maintained that public safety and protocol at official events must be upheld.