Jharkhand: 7 killed as air ambulance crashes

A Delhi-bound air ambulance crashed on Monday evening near Chatra district in Jharkhand, killing all seven people on board.

The aircraft, operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi, went down shortly after takeoff from Ranchi’s airport. Officials say it lost contact with air traffic control less than 30 minutes after departure.

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was carrying two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants and a patient being flown for advanced treatment. Contact was lost around 7:34 pm, and the aircraft crashed in a forested area near Simaria in Kasaria Panchayat.

Local administration and emergency teams reached the remote crash site, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the accident.

Authorities are examining flight data, weather conditions and communications to determine what led to the tragedy.