Comrade Nallakannu’s Body Donated to Medical College

The mortal remains of veteran Communist leader R. Nallakannu were donated to a government medical college in Chennai, fulfilling his long-held wish to contribute to society even after his death.

After his passing, thousands of party cadres, political leaders and members of the public paid their final respects. His body was kept for homage at the state office of the Communist Party of India in Chennai, where emotional scenes unfolded as supporters bid farewell to the centenarian leader.

In accordance with his instructions, the family and party functionaries handed over his body to Madras Medical College for medical education and research purposes. The donation was carried out after the completion of official honours and final respects.

Nallakannu was widely respected for his simple lifestyle, integrity and lifelong commitment to farmers’ rights, social justice and public welfare. Even in death, his decision to donate his body reflects the values he upheld throughout his life — service, sacrifice and dedication to society