Punch Packed with Power: Tata Punch EV Emerges as India’s Most Affordable Electric SUV

Naveen Raj P

Tata Motors has sharpened its electric strategy with the launch of the 2026 facelift of the Tata Punch EV, now positioned as the most affordable electric SUV in its portfolio. Starting at ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Punch EV blends refreshed styling, upgraded features and improved technology, making it a strong contender in the fast-growing compact EV space.

The facelift follows the design cues introduced in the ICE-powered Punch earlier this year, giving the electric version a bolder and more contemporary presence. At the front, the SUV sports sleek LED headlamps and a redesigned lower grille that enhances its futuristic appeal. The side profile retains its muscular sub-four-metre stance, supported by a 2,445 mm wheelbase that aids cabin space and stability. At the rear, connected LED tail-lamps add a premium and modern touch.

Inside, the cabin gets a noticeable upgrade with a dual-tone dashboard and door trims. Black gloss accents on the steering wheel spokes and refined finishes lend the Punch EV a more premium feel, aimed at young urban buyers looking for both style and substance.

On the feature front, the compact SUV punches above its weight. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C charging ports at the front and rear, ventilated leatherette seats in higher trims, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic climate control and i-High Beam Alert. The technology package positions it competitively against rivals in the segment.

Safety has been given significant emphasis. Six airbags come as standard across variants, along with Electronic Stability Control, ABS with EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and ISOFIX mounts. Higher trims further enhance safety with a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill-hold and hill-descent control, blind-spot monitoring, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

Powering the Punch EV is a front-mounted permanent magnet electric motor. The standard version produces 88 PS, while the long-range variant delivers 129 PS. Both generate 154 Nm of instant torque, ensuring quick acceleration, with the higher variant capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in under nine seconds.

The SUV uses LFP battery packs in two configurations. The 30 kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of around 365 km, while the larger 40 kWh unit claims up to 468 km. In real-world conditions, the range is expected to vary between 275 km and 355 km, depending on driving style and usage patterns.

Charging convenience is another highlight. With DC fast charging support of up to 65 kW, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 25 to 30 minutes. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, a full charge takes between 4.5 and 5.5 hours, making it practical for overnight home charging.

With a ground clearance of about 190 mm, the Punch EV remains well-suited for Indian roads, comfortably tackling speed breakers and uneven terrain. Its compact footprint, stable wheelbase and SUV stance ensure confident handling in city traffic as well as semi-rural conditions.