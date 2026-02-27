O Panneerselvam Joins DMK, Meets CM Stalin

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The move marks a dramatic shift for the veteran leader, who was previously expelled from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Panneerselvam’s entry into the DMK signals the end of a prolonged political struggle within the AIADMK. After being sidelined in internal party disputes, he floated the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Retrieval) Kazhagam in a bid to reclaim leadership. However, his attempts did not yield the desired outcome. Following several rounds of discussions with DMK leadership, he formally aligned with the ruling party.

Three-Time Chief Minister

Panneerselvam began his political journey as Chairman of Periyakulam Municipality in 1996 before being elected as an AIADMK MLA from Periyakulam in 2001. He initially served as Revenue Minister in the government led by J. Jayalalithaa.

His first stint as Chief Minister came in September 2001 when Jayalalithaa was barred from holding office in connection with the TANSI land case. Considered a trusted loyalist, he held the position until March 2002, stepping down after her legal setback was overturned. He was sworn in again in September 2014 when Jayalalithaa was convicted in the disproportionate assets case, and he relinquished office after her acquittal in 2015.

Following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, Panneerselvam assumed office as Chief Minister for the third time. However, political turbulence soon followed, particularly with the emergence of V. K. Sasikala. He resigned amid the crisis and later launched what he termed a “Dharmayuddham” at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

Subsequently, he served as Deputy Chief Minister in the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami and functioned as the party’s coordinator before being removed after internal rifts intensified.