Legends flag concerns over India’s bowling options

Kolkata, Feb 28: India may have kept their semifinal hopes alive in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a dominant win over Zimbabwe, but former captains Anil Kumble and Faf du Plessis believe there are still unresolved issues within the side — particularly surrounding the sixth bowling option and clarity of roles in the XI.

Despite posting a massive total and sealing a comfortable victory, India’s bowling vulnerabilities have not gone unnoticed. With a crucial clash against the West Indies looming, the debate over balance has intensified.Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Kumble cautioned that flat batting surfaces can magnify weaknesses. Ideally, he suggested, India would prefer the cushion of eight batting options rather than stretching to accommodate five specialist bowlers. Du Plessis echoed the concern, adding that opposition teams are likely to target India’s sixth bowler. He pointed out that sides may attempt to negotiate Bumrah and Varun carefully before attacking what they perceive as the weaker overs.