Plot, blot

The induction of O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam marks the end of one of Tamil Nadu’s most dramatic political journeys. First elected in 2001 from Periyakulam as an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA, OPS rose meteorically, becoming Chief Minister when J. Jayalalithaa was jailed in the TANSI case. For nearly 15 years, he remained the loyal understudy — the undisputed number two. But the vacuum created by Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 reshaped the political landscape. His “Dharma Yuddham” against V. K. Sasikala briefly cast him as the custodian of legacy, yet it was Edappadi K. Palaniswami who consolidated power. The uneasy 2017 truce that made OPS Deputy Chief Minister was less reconciliation and more a fragile power-sharing pact in a party historically intolerant of dual authority.

That truce inevitably collapsed. Electoral setbacks intensified calls for single leadership, culminating in OPS’s expulsion in 2022 after the restoration of the General Secretary post. His legal battles failed, and his political isolation deepened. Attempts to re-enter the AIADMK fold signaled vulnerability rather than leverage. Aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party and contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls proved another miscalculation when the expected national momentum did not translate in Tamil Nadu. Subsequent overtures — whether through BJP mediation, exploratory gestures with T.T.V. Dhinakaran, or symbolic reunions with veterans — lacked clarity and cohesion. Indecision over alliances, coupled with the steady exit of close aides, eroded what little organisational strength he retained. Politics punishes hesitation, and OPS’s prolonged ambiguity left him without a viable platform.

His entry into the DMK fold is therefore less a shock and more a logical culmination. For M. K. Stalin, it is a strategic consolidation — absorbing a former rival whose presence further fragments the AIADMK’s support base ahead of 2026. For OPS, however, it represents pragmatic capitulation. Once a kingmaker and a three-time Chief Minister, he now joins his former adversary not as a power broker but as a leader seeking political survival. The arc of his career stands as a cautionary tale in Tamil Nadu politics: loyalty may elevate a leader, but indecision can quietly dismantle the very throne it once secured.