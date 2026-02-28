Aazhi – Review

Gripping survival drama

Aazhi is an intense and compelling survival drama that thrives on simplicity. At its core lies a straightforward yet emotionally charged story: a powerful father’s obsessive love for his daughter spirals into violence when he learns about her relationship with a young man from a modest background. What begins as a tale of class conflict soon transforms into a high-stakes battle of wills set against the vast, unforgiving ocean.

Moorthi (Sarath Kumar) is introduced as a wealthy, ruthless man who has built his empire through questionable means. Fiercely protective of his daughter Mukila (Devika Satheesh), he cannot tolerate her love for Arul (Indrajith Jagajith), a sincere and hardworking student from an underprivileged family. His drastic decision to abduct Arul and drag him into the middle of the sea sets the stage for a gripping survival drama. The writing smartly paints Moorthi as a dark, volatile character while leaving room for redemption, keeping viewers invested in whether he will remain consumed by pride or rediscover his humanity.

Director Madhav Ramadasan adopts a bold minimalistic approach, stripping the narrative down to its emotional and physical core. Peripheral characters are kept largely in the background as the focus narrows to the psychological and physical confrontation between Moorthi and Arul. Through crisp montages, the film efficiently establishes Moorthi’s dominance, Arul’s sincerity, and the deep emotional stakes involved. Once the story shifts to the open sea, Aazhi transforms into a raw and relentless survival saga, where power dynamics shift and both men are pushed to their limits.

Sarath Kumar delivers a commanding performance, embodying Moorthi’s rage, vulnerability, and internal conflict with conviction. Indrajith Jagajith matches him with an equally committed and physically demanding portrayal of resilience and courage. Their confrontation evolves from brutality to a desperate struggle against nature itself, making the film both emotionally engaging and visually intense.

Despite its stark storytelling style, Aazhi remains gripping throughout, driven by strong performances and a focused narrative. It is a bold cinematic attempt that turns a simple premise into a tense, character-driven survival experience — one that keeps audiences hooked until the very end.