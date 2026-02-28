Tamil Nadu Assembly poll dates likely soon

The dates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are expected to be announced within the next week or two, according to a media report, after a high-level review by the Election Commission of India.

A seven-member delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar завершed a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to assess preparedness for upcoming Assembly elections in five states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

During the visit, officials held consultations with recognised political parties, senior bureaucrats, and police authorities. A key review meeting was conducted in Chennai on February 27 to evaluate security arrangements, logistics, and overall election readiness before the team departed for New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu has traditionally witnessed single-phase polling due to relatively low levels of poll-related violence. Multi-phase elections are typically reserved for states with greater security challenges. Though elections across the five states are expected to be staggered, Tamil Nadu is likely to vote in the final phase.

For the five poll-bound states, the Election Commission has appointed: 714 IAS officers as General Observers, 233 IPS officers as Police Observers, 497 Expenditure Observers.

Elections will cover a total of 824 Assembly constituencies across the five states.

While the 2021 Tamil Nadu election was held on April 6 — advanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Assembly polls in the state have largely taken place in May in previous years (2001, 2006, and 2016).

With rising summer temperatures now a factor, the Election Commission is reportedly weighing whether polling should once again be scheduled in May.