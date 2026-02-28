Stalin assures Cong of RS seat: TNCC chief

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has assured the Congress party of a Rajya Sabha seat, cementing the DMK–Congress alliance, party sources said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai confirmed the development after a key seat-sharing meeting at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Addressing the media, Selvaperunthagai described the DMK–Congress coalition as a “natural and strong alliance”. He added that the first phase of seat-sharing negotiations has been successfully completed, with the Rajya Sabha seat allocation forming an important part of the understanding between the two parties.

He further emphasized that Congress is committed to working closely with the DMK in the run-up to the elections and will support the alliance’s efforts to strengthen its position across the state.

Political analysts view the Rajya Sabha assurance as a strategic move by the DMK to maintain Congress’s active participation in the coalition, bolstering the Secular Progressive Alliance against rival parties.

Insiders indicate that subsequent rounds of negotiations will focus on finalizing Assembly seat allocations, with Congress expected to secure a significant number of constituencies under the pre-election pact.

This move comes as both parties aim to consolidate support ahead of a fiercely contested election season in Tamil Nadu.