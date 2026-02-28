Aus women beat India, take 2-0 lead in ODIs

Hobart, Feb 28: Georgia Voll (101) made the most of three lifelines while Phoebe Litchfield hit a belligerent 80 to power Australia to a five-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match women’s ODI series against reigning world champions India here on Friday.

After India posted 251/9 on a batting-friendly deck following fifties from Pratika Rawal (52) and Harmanpreet Kaur (54), Australia batters romped home with 13.5 overs to spare.

Voll completed her hundred after a dropped catch down the leg by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh allowed her to scamper for a single. She was dropped twice before reaching her second ODI ton.

Voll added 119 runs for the second wicket with Litchfield to put Australia on track for win after the hosts had lost the T20Is 1-2 earlier.

The 22-year-old was on 19 when Kranti Gaud failed to hold on to a tough chance diving to her front at long on, off Deepti Sharma in the 14th over. Later on, a regulation chance at deep mid-wicket was spilled by Smriti Mandhana off Kashvee Gautam.

Voll eventually fell for an 82-ball 101 with 13 fours and a six.

If Voll picked the gaps at will and plundered plenty of runs on the on-side, Litchfield once again tore into the Indian bowlers with her commanding stroke play on either side of the wickets.

However, like it has been a few times before, Litchfield only had herself to blame after she cramped herself for room and missed connecting on a ramp shot, with Gaud’s delivery hitting the top of middle stump. Litchfield hit 11 fours and a six in her 62-ball knock.

Gautam had earlier produced a beautiful inswinger to clean up Alyssa Healy (6) for an early breakthrough and India also took two late wickets to stem Australia’s progress, but none of that helped the visitors’ cause.