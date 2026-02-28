Yakubboev holds Gukesh

Prague (Czech Republic), Feb 28: World Champion D Gukesh played out another draw with Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan, while defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram pulled a rabbit out of the hat to beat Hans Moke Niemann of the United States in the second round of the Masters section of the Prague International Chess Festival here.

Following a draw with Niemann, Gukesh’s second white game also did not yield much as Yakubboev seemed well-armed in the Queen’s gambit declined. After a couple of trades, the position looked level and Yakubboev uncorked a rook sacrifice to force a repetition of position.

Aravindh continued with his newfound preference for the Philidor Defence, while Niemann seized the early initiative with the white pieces. The American, however, ran short of time at a critical juncture and paid heavily, just when the analytical engines were evaluating his position as winning.

Aravindh was quick to capitalise on his chances and soon transitioned into a winning endgame. After a heartbreaking first-round loss to Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, this was a welcome victory for the Chennai-based player.