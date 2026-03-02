Close Menu
Monday, March 2, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
CHENNAI

25th Duchess All Women Car Rally 8 March

NT BureauBy No Comments1 Min Read
Chennai gears up for the 25th edition of The Duchess All Women Car Rally on Sunday (8 March) starting at 8 a.m. from Savera Hotel.
Sponsored by INDIAN OIL with co-sponsors Kauvery Hospital, Ramco, ICICI Prudential, KIA Movement, and VST Group, the rally celebrates women empowerment, speed, and sisterhood. Over 100 cars will cover 50 km with twists and clues along the route. Open to women drivers of all backgrounds, the rally features categories like Expert, Regular, Novice, Duchess Club, IOC, Savera, BOB, and Family. Each car can have up to four participants.
Registration is Rs. 2,000 (includes lunch for four). The theme this year: “World of Women … Over the Years!” promises fun, speed, and unforgettable memories.
Contact for registration: 98412 88631 / 97109 47355.
Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments