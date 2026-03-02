Will TN Consider Policy to Tackle Mobile Phone Addiction Among Children

NAVEEN RAJ P

With rising concern over excessive smartphone use among children, Tamil Nadu is witnessing growing discussions on whether the state may introduce a policy to regulate mobile phone usage for minors, following the model being considered by the Karnataka Government.

In Karnataka, officials have proposed restrictions on mobile phone use for children under 16, particularly within school premises, aiming to curb digital addiction, mental health issues, and declining real-world social interactions.

Schools there are advised to monitor usage closely, while parents are encouraged to supervise devices at home. Academic use of digital tools remains permitted under supervised conditions.

Experts in Tamil Nadu are advocating a similar, balanced approach. “What begins as casual screen time often turns into dependency,” said a senior child psychologist from Chennai. “Excessive smartphone use during formative years can affect emotional regulation, cognitive development, and social skills.”

Educators also express concern about classroom distractions. “Technology is a powerful educational tool, but without boundaries, it becomes a distraction,” noted a Chennai-based school principal. “Clear guidelines could help restore focus in learning environments.”

Mental health professionals warn that prolonged screen exposure may contribute to ADHD, sleep disturbances, and increased stress.

A senior psychiatrist from Chennai emphasized, “Preventive policies combined with parental awareness can reduce long-term mental health risks. Regulation does not mean rejection of technology.”

Public opinion in Tamil Nadu remains mixed. While many parents welcome restrictions to encourage reading, physical activity, and face-to-face interaction, others worry about the practical challenges of enforcement, especially as digital learning becomes more widespread.

Although the state government has not made any official announcement, policy analysts suggest Tamil Nadu may study Karnataka’s framework before formulating its own. Any prospective measures are expected to promote responsible and supervised use rather than impose a complete ban.

As smartphone use among children continues to rise, particularly in urban areas like Chennai, the debate over regulation has sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the need for a careful balance between technology and well-being.