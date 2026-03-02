TNCC Chief Selvaperunthagai Rules Out Alliance Talks With TVK

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai has clarified that the Indian National Congress has not held any talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) regarding a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, even as discussions continue with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Addressing the media, Selvaperunthagai reaffirmed that the DMK–Congress alliance remains the natural ideological coalition. While the Congress is seeking a greater share of seats within the DMK’s alliance framework, there have been no formal or informal negotiations with TVK over seat sharing or electoral cooperation.

He emphasised that talks with the DMK are focused solely on resolving seat allocation concerns and that there has been no directive from the Congress high command to explore a tie-up with TVK. Political observers note that TVK, led by actor Vijay, has been seen as a potential ally due to its emerging youth appeal, but the Congress remains committed to strengthening its position within the DMK alliance.

As negotiations continue, Selvaperunthagai made it clear that the party’s priority is consolidating its role in the existing alliance rather than pursuing alternate pre-poll arrangements.