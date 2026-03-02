Major Escalation in Iran–Israel Conflict as Iran Claims Missile Strike on Netanyahu’s Office

ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it launched a surprise missile strike targeting the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force commander.

The IRGC statement said the attack used Kheibar ballistic missiles, asserting that they struck key Israeli leadership sites. Explosions were reported over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with I

israel’s air defence systems actively responding to incoming missiles. The IRGC claimed the missile strikes were part of a “tenth wave” of attacks and suggested that the missiles penetrated Israel’s Iron Dome, though independent verification is not yet available.

Israeli officials have not confirmed any casualties or damage to Netanyahu’s office. Air defence systems were reported to be operational, intercepting multiple incoming missiles. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid heightened tensions.