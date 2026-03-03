‘Threat to world peace’: Muslim Personal Law Board on US-Israel strikes on Iran

Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel airstrikes, calling the action “completely unacceptable” and a serious threat to world peace.

Rahmani said, “The way the United States and Israel have demonstrated aggression, and the continuous attacks by Israel on Gaza and Palestine, with growing confidence, pose a serious question for world peace. Such actions deserve open condemnation. The world wants peace, not war. True peace and tranquillity come when people respect limits. The arbitrary actions of the US and Israel, and their attack on Iran, are completely unacceptable.”

He added, “Iran did not bow down, and a prominent leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) was martyred. This is a tragic loss for Islam. He sacrificed himself with pride and sent a message never to bow before the oppressor.

His sacrifice has shocked not only the Shia community but the entire world wherever his followers reside, and people have condemned this act by Israel and the US.” Rahmani further noted, “The conflict between right and wrong has always continued. Now, how can we protect our people and safeguard our countries? There is no doubt that people will try to cause harm whenever they get the chance.”