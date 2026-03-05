Two Lankan fishermen arrested near Rameswaram

Two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by Indian authorities near the Rameswaram coast in Ramanathapuram district after they were found fishing in Indian waters.

According to officials, the fishermen were intercepted during a patrol operation carried out by security personnel in the Palk Strait region near Rameswaram. The patrol team noticed a fishing boat moving suspiciously in the area and approached it for inspection. During the check, it was found that the two men on board were Sri Lankan nationals.

Authorities suspect that the fishermen had crossed the international maritime boundary line while fishing in the region. Following the interception, both individuals were taken into custody for further questioning. Their fishing boat was also seized by officials as part of the investigation.

The arrested fishermen were later brought to the shore and handed over to the concerned authorities for legal action. Officials said further inquiries are being conducted to determine the circumstances under which the fishermen entered Indian waters.

The Rameswaram region frequently witnesses such incidents as it lies close to Sri Lanka across the Palk Strait, where fishermen from both countries often operate. Because of the narrow maritime boundary and rich fishing grounds, accidental crossings are reported from time to time.

Authorities said the detained fishermen will be produced before the appropriate officials for further legal procedures while the investigation into the incident continues.