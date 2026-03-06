Andhra, Karnataka Ban Social Media for Children Amid Growing Concerns Over Digital Addiction

In a significant step aimed at protecting children from the growing impact of digital addiction, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have announced restrictions on social media use for minors, becoming the first states in India to introduce such measures.

The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has declared that children below the age of 13 will not be allowed to use social media platforms. Addressing the state Assembly, Naidu said the government is working on mechanisms to enforce the rule within 90 days.

He also revealed that the state is considering whether the ban should be extended to teenagers aged between 13 and 16 years. The proposal is part of a broader effort to address concerns about the growing influence of digital platforms on young users.

Neighbouring Karnataka has taken an even stricter position. Presenting the state budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that children under 16 years of age will be barred from using social media.

According to Siddaramaiah, the decision was taken to curb the harmful effects of increasing mobile phone usage among children. While minors under 16 will still be allowed to own mobile phones, they will not be permitted to access social media platforms.

The move by the two southern states comes amid a growing global debate about the influence of social media on children’s mental health, academic performance and overall well-being. Several countries have already begun introducing restrictions.

For instance, both Australia and Indonesia have implemented similar measures to limit children’s access to social media platforms.

Experts say excessive exposure to social media can lead to addiction, anxiety, reduced concentration and online safety risks among young users. However, the bans have also sparked debate, with some critics questioning how such restrictions will be implemented and enforced in practice.

Despite the mixed reactions, the announcements by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka mark a major policy shift in India’s approach to regulating children’s digital habits, potentially setting the stage for similar discussions in other states across the country.