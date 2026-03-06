Will Tamil Nadu Introduce Curbs on Children’s Social Media Use After Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Bans?

Naveen Raj P

With growing concern over excessive smartphone and social media use among children, discussions are gaining momentum on whether the government of Tamil Nadu may consider policies to regulate social media usage for minors, following recent decisions taken by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Both states recently announced restrictions aimed at protecting children from the harmful effects of digital addiction. The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to prohibit social media usage for children below the age of 13. The state has indicated that mechanisms will be developed to implement the restriction within 90 days, while also debating whether the ban should be extended to teenagers between 13 and 16 years.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Karnataka has adopted a stricter approach. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that children under 16 years of age will not be allowed to use social media platforms. The measure, presented during the state’s 2026–27 Budget, aims to address rising concerns about digital addiction, mental health issues, and declining real-life social interaction among children.

Against this backdrop, experts in Tamil Nadu are increasingly calling for a similar, balanced approach. In today’s digital era, smartphones and online platforms are deeply integrated into communication, education, online payments and daily coordination. However, health professionals warn that unchecked social media exposure among children is leading to sleep disturbances, anxiety, reduced attention spans and behavioural issues.

“What begins as casual screen time often turns into dependency,” said a senior child psychologist from Chennai. “Excessive social media use during formative years can affect emotional regulation, cognitive development and social skills.”

Educators across Tamil Nadu have also expressed concern about the growing presence of smartphones and social media in classrooms. “Technology is a powerful educational tool, but without boundaries it becomes a distraction,” said a school principal in Chennai. “Clear guidelines, similar to the policies introduced in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, could help restore focus in learning environments.”

Mental health experts further note that prolonged screen exposure has been linked to conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, poor sleep quality and increased stress among children. A senior psychiatrist in Chennai said preventive policies combined with parental awareness could reduce long-term mental health risks.

Public reaction in Tamil Nadu remains mixed. Many parents support restrictions on social media use for minors, believing it could encourage children to spend more time on physical activities, reading and face-to-face interaction. Others caution that strict rules may be difficult to enforce, particularly as digital learning continues to expand.

While the Tamil Nadu government has not yet made any official announcement, policy observers believe the state may closely study the measures adopted by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before framing its own guidelines.

For now, the debate continues, especially in urban centres such as Chennai where children’s screen time and social media engagement have been steadily rising. Whether Tamil Nadu will follow its neighbouring states in introducing restrictions on social media use for minors remains an open question.