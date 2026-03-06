Jaishankar dials Iranian counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the second time in less than a week on Thursday, discussing the evolving security situation in West Asia.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, “Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon.”

“Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of the Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and offered condolences on the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Tuesday, India expressed concern over the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region and reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy. India called for early end to the conflict as many lives have been lost.