Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files fresh petition seeking financial support, accommodation

A fresh development has emerged in the legal dispute involving Tamil actor-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, after she filed a new petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court seeking financial support and accommodation. The petition forms part of the ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple and has brought renewed attention to the high-profile case.

According to reports, Sangeetha has stated in her latest plea that she currently has no independent residence and described herself as “homeless” in the legal filing. She has requested the court to direct Vijay to provide appropriate maintenance and permanent alimony. The petition also seeks continued residence in the matrimonial home or an equivalent arrangement until the case is resolved.

The legal dispute began when Sangeetha filed for divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing allegations including mental cruelty and other marital issues. In her earlier petition, she also claimed that the relationship between the couple had deteriorated significantly in recent years, with increasing emotional distance and disputes within the family.

The court has taken the matter on record and is expected to hear further arguments in the coming weeks. Vijay has been directed to appear before the court as the proceedings continue. The case has attracted widespread attention because Vijay is not only a leading figure in Tamil cinema but also the founder of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, making the developments significant both in entertainment and political circles.

Legal observers note that the family court will examine the claims and evidence presented by both sides before deciding on issues such as maintenance, residence rights, and the final outcome of the divorce petition. Until then, the case remains under judicial consideration.