EPS meets former ministers to discuss AIADMK poll strategy

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, held a consultation meeting with several former ministers and senior party leaders in Chengalpattu. The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and preparing for upcoming political activities in the state.

During the discussion, Palaniswami reviewed the party’s activities in various districts and exchanged views with leaders on ways to strengthen the grassroots network. Former ministers and senior functionaries shared their opinions on mobilising party cadres and expanding the party’s reach among the public. The meeting also discussed strategies to intensify political campaigns and address local issues in different constituencies.

Party sources said the consultation was part of the AIADMK’s efforts to regroup and energise the organisation ahead of future elections. Palaniswami urged party leaders and workers to remain united and work actively among the people, highlighting the need to strengthen the party at the booth level across Tamil Nadu.