Stalin meets RN Ravi, Greets him on appointment as WB Governor

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met RN Ravi and greeted him following his appointment as the new Governor of West Bengal.

Ravi was recently appointed to the post after the resignation of C. V. Ananda Bose, as part of a wider reshuffle of governors across several states in India. .

During the meeting, Stalin conveyed his greetings and extended his best wishes to Ravi for his new responsibility. The Chief Minister also expressed hope that Ravi would carry out his constitutional duties effectively in his new role. Ravi had been serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu since September 2021 before being transferred to West Bengal.

Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu had seen several differences between the Raj Bhavan and the State government on administrative and legislative matters. With his new appointment, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been given additional charge of Tamil Nadu until a new Governor is appointed.

The courtesy meeting between Stalin and Ravi comes ahead of Ravi’s departure to assume office in West Bengal, marking the end of his term as Tamil Nadu Governor and the beginning of his new assignment.