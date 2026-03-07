Iran President Pezeshkian confirms ‘some countries have begun mediation efforts

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday said that “some countries” have begun “mediation efforts” to resolve the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel which also led to the assassination of country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week.

“Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let’s be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation’s dignity and sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict,” Pezeshkian stated in a post on X.

The Iranian President’s comment came as several reports indicated that Iran has launched a new wave of attacks on Israel, using ballistic missiles, including its latest super-heavy Khorramshahr-4.

The country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying on Friday that the “22nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun, using a large number of Khorramshahr 4” – missiles that were fired “directly into the heart of the occupied territories.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike targetted on Friday noon a residential building in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Friday, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.