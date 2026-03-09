Stalin Slams ‘One Nation, One Election’, Calls It “Worse Than the Disease”

M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has strongly criticised the proposed One Nation, One Election system, stating that it would be “worse than the disease.”

According to the report, Stalin said the proposal to conduct simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies would harm India’s federal structure and democratic diversity. He argued that the reform could weaken the importance of State elections and undermine the rights of States within the federal system.

The Chief Minister maintained that periodic elections are an essential democratic mechanism that ensures accountability of governments. Removing or reducing these electoral cycles, he said, could upset the checks and balances built into the Constitution.

Stalin further alleged that the move might concentrate political power at the national level and reduce the political significance of regional issues and sentiments. He called upon democratic forces and opposition parties to unite and resist the proposal.

The One Nation, One Election proposal seeks to hold elections to Parliament and State legislatures at the same time across the country, a system the Union government argues could reduce election costs and administrative burden. However, several opposition parties, including the DMK, have opposed the idea, saying it could alter India’s federal political structure.