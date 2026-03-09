Opposition parties set to move motion for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar

In a first, opposition parties are set to bring a notice to move a motion seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Monday.

The draft of the notice is ready and likely to be submitted this week, according to the sources.

A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian, who has been involved with the process of drafting the notice for moving the impeachment motion, said it was a “100 per cent team effort”.

“The drafting and planning has truly been a team effort by all like-minded parties. The execution in both Houses will also be full teamwork,” the TMC leader said.

“The chief election commissioner (CEC) has totally degraded the great seat he occupies,” the TMC leader said.

Sources from the main opposition party Congress said they would support the notice. Other INDIA bloc parties are also on board, and the notice has been drafted collectively, another source said.

Opposition MPs will now collect signatures of MPs from both Houses. As per rules, the signatures of at least 100 MPs from Lok Sabha and at least 50 MPs from Rajya Sabha are required for the notice.