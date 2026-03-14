Modi accuses Cong of spreading panic over Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Indian National Congress of attempting to create panic in the country over the ongoing Iran war, alleging that the opposition party was acting irresponsibly during a sensitive global situation.

Addressing an election rally in Silchar in Assam, the Prime Minister said the government was working to minimise the impact of the conflict on Indian citizens. He claimed the Congress was trying to spread fear among the public instead of supporting national efforts during the crisis.

Modi further alleged that the Congress had become a “puppet” of forces opposed to India’s development and criticised the party for failing to act responsibly in the national interest during the ongoing global tensions.