TN Announces Power Subsidy, Loans to Tackle LPG Cylinder Shortage

In a bid to mitigate the ongoing cooking gas shortage, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of concessions aimed at helping eateries, small businesses and industries shift to alternative energy sources.

The measures were announced after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai amid concerns over disruptions in LPG supply. The shortage has been linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have affected fuel shipments to India.

The government has announced a ₹2 per unit subsidy on electricity consumption for restaurants, tea shops, cloud kitchens and other food preparation units that switch from LPG to electric stoves.

The subsidy will apply to the additional electricity consumed for cooking purposes and will remain in force as long as restrictions on commercial LPG usage continue. The move is intended to help businesses cope with rising fuel costs and limited gas supply.

To encourage the transition away from LPG, the state government will also provide subsidised loans for purchasing electric cooking equipment, including induction stoves and heaters.