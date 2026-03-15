CBI to Question Vijay Today in Karur Stampede Case

Actor-politician Vijay is set to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with the Karur stampede case. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief reached the national capital, New Delhi, on Saturday ahead of his scheduled appearance before the investigating agency.

Sources said Vijay travelled to Delhi after receiving a summons from the CBI, which is probing the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur during a public event earlier this year. The incident had triggered widespread outrage after several people were injured in the chaos that broke out when a large crowd gathered at the venue.

Officials said the actor-politician will appear before the CBI officers at their headquarters where he is expected to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam recently, had addressed the gathering in Karur where the stampede occurred.