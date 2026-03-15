No refills, new connections: Govt asks households with piped gas to give up LPG

The Centre has directed households that already have Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to surrender their domestic LPG cylinder connections with immediate effect.

The new rule also bars such consumers from taking LPG refills or applying for new LPG connections.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas through an amendment to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order.

Under the revised rules, consumers having both PNG and LPG connections must give up their LPG connection and rely solely on piped gas for cooking.

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining LPG distribution and ensuring that cylinder supplies are prioritised for households that do not have access to piped gas. The decision comes amid pressure on LPG supplies due to global disruptions in energy shipments linked to tensions in West Asia.

Government oil companies have also been instructed not to issue new LPG connections or provide refills to consumers who already have PNG connections.