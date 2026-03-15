Trump Urges Nations to Send Warships as Iran Continues Hormuz Blockade

Amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Iran war, US President Donald Trump has urged countries around the world to deploy warships to ensure that the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping.

The appeal came as Iran moved to choke traffic through the narrow waterway, a crucial route through which a large portion of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass. Trump said several nations affected by the disruption could join the United States in securing the passage.

In a message posted on social media, Trump said many countries — including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom — could send naval ships to the region in coordination with the United States to keep the strait “open and safe.”

The US President also said the US Navy would begin escorting oil tankers through the strait to prevent further disruption to global energy supplies. He warned that Iran could still pose threats by deploying drones, mines or short-range missiles along the key shipping route.