BCCI to felicitate T20 World Cup-winning Indian team today

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, which scripted history by winning the T20 World Cup, will be felicitated by the BCCI during its annual ‘Naman Awards’ ceremony on Sunday.

The highlight of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be the felicitation of all five Indian teams that have captured ICC titles recently, a historic first, the Indian cricket board announced.

The Gautam Gambhir-coached side defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on March 8 to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times, the first to successfully defend the title and the first to achieve the feat on home soil.

The ceremony will also honour the other Indian sides who lifted ICC trophies in the recent past, including the senior women’s team that won the ODI World Cup 2025, the men’s team that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 and the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup team of 2025.