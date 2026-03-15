Tamil Nadu to Vote on April 23; Counting on May 4 as Key Political Battle Looms

The stage is set for a crucial electoral battle in South India as the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala and Puducherry. According to the poll panel, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Along with Tamil Nadu, elections will also be held in Kerala and Puducherry, where polling will take place on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Announcing the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body has made extensive preparations to ensure smooth, free and fair elections across the states.

The Tamil Nadu election is shaping up to be a high-stakes political battle. Incumbent Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will seek to retain power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while his principal rival Edappadi K. Palaniswami hopes to bring the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) back to power at Fort St. George, the seat of the Tamil Nadu government.

Political observers say the election will be a decisive test of the ruling DMK’s governance record as well as the opposition AIADMK’s attempt to regain its political footing.

Adding further intrigue to the contest is the entry of actor-politician Vijay, whose newly formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is preparing to challenge the dominance of the two major Dravidian parties.

Although the party is relatively new, Vijay’s political debut has generated considerable public attention, making this election a major litmus test for his political ambitions.