No LPG shortage in govt hospitals: Health Minister

M. Subramanian Health Minister, has stated that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in government hospitals across the State despite the ongoing supply concerns affecting some sectors.

He assured that the government has given priority to essential services such as hospitals and domestic use while regulating the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. As a result, medical institutions continue to receive the required cylinders for their operations without disruption.

The minister added that the State government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure that patient care and hospital services remain unaffected.