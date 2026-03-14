CPI seeks more seats in DMK allliance 

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has sought additional constituencies in the seat-sharing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan Veerapandian said the party had contested six constituencies in the previous election and had requested more seats this time. However, alliance leaders asked the party to reduce one constituency as more parties have joined the alliance.

Veerapandian said the party has again requested additional constituencies and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved through discussions within the alliance. He added that the CPI remains committed to working with the DMK-led alliance to defeat the BJP in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming election.