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TAMIL NADU

No talks on Vijay joining NDA: Nainar 

NT BureauBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
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Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has said he has no information about actor-politician Vijay joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Nagendran said that reports suggesting talks between the NDA and Vijay’s party were not known to him and that he had no details about any such discussions.

He also dismissed allegations by opposition parties that Vijay was being pressured through investigative agencies to join the alliance, calling such claims false and politically motivated.

Nagendran added that he could not comment on whether Vijay would join the NDA in the future, as there had been no official announcement or confirmed talks on the matter.

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